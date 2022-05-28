CASPER — Charles Rodney “Rod” Kinskey, 96, passed away January 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, 604 S. Center St., Casper.
Charles Rodney Kinskey
