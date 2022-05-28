 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles Rodney Kinskey

  • 0

CASPER — Charles Rodney “Rod” Kinskey, 96, passed away January 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, 604 S. Center St., Casper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 hacks to make any room in your home look bigger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News