PHOENIX, Ariz.—With extreme sadness, we announce the passing of our father and grandfather, Charles Rodney “Rod” Kinskey, who died on January 29, 2022, at his residence in Phoenix, AZ.

On January 7, 1926, Rod was born in Zanesville, OH, to Frank and Beatrice (Oshe) Kinskey. The youngest of four children, he grew up in Portsmouth, OH, and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1944. He immediately reported for active duty in the Army Air Corps during WWII.

Rod served as a cryptographer in Myitkyina, Burma. He also served briefly in India before being honorably discharged in 1946. Back in Portsmouth, he soon met Jeanne Dougherty. Rod always said it was Love at First Sight. He graduated from Ohio State University in 1950 with a business degree.

Rod and Jeanne were married in 1949 and had nine children: Robin (1950), Randy (1952), Patty Lou (1953), Amy (1955), David (1956), Joe (1958), John (1959), Mary (1961), and James (1966). Five of his children and a daughter-in-law received degrees from the University of Wyoming on the same day in May 1982, a record that still stands.

While still in grade school, Rod began working at his father’s business in Portsmouth, the Ideal Milk Company. After college, he returned to work alongside his father Frank and brother Bill. Rod set up a milk product testing laboratory, modernizing quality control. He later became Sales Manager. After his father’s death, Rod became President of the company from 1958 to 1964. He then purchased Jersey Creamery, a milk-processing and ice cream manufacturing business in Sheridan, WY. He and Jeanne and their then-eight children moved West to a new life.

In Sheridan, Rod and Jeanne happily raised their brood, adding one more child for the road. They enjoyed playing tennis, skiing in the Big Horn Mountains, and attending their kids’ sporting events. Rod rapidly expanded Jersey Creamery operations within Wyoming and Montana. He then began to look at ways to diversify and invested in three Mini Mart stores in Casper and four convenience stores in Cheyenne. In 1975, Rod sold Jersey Creamery and moved the family to Casper to grow Mini Mart. Over the next 13 years, he successfully launched 109 stores in six states.

Rod was deeply dedicated to his community and served on several boards including the Sheridan and Casper YMCAs, Casper’s Child Development Center, Wyoming Community Foundation, and Central Wyoming Hospice. He was active in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and established the Kinskey Family Foundation which funds mother-child health programs in Natrona County.

Rod and Jeanne sold Mini Mart in 1988 and embarked on their next adventure, becoming “snowbirds”—spending winters in Scottsdale, AZ while retaining their family home in Casper. Their beloved son Charles Randall “Randy” died of cancer in 2005. Two years later, Rod was heartbroken when his wife Jeanne passed away after 61 years of marriage.

Rod later married Jeanne Aro and together they began new work focusing on the prevention of learning disabilities through promoting healthy prenatal care. As Rod and Jeanne Aro passed their work to a younger generation, these efforts became Healthy Moms-Healthy Births, which has developed a solid relationship with the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, continuing to focus on the benefits of healthy prenatal care.

Rod is survived by eight of his nine children: Robin Lemm (Richard) of Story, WY; Patricia Bachand of Spring, TX; Amy Brinkerhoff (R.V.) of Spring Branch, TX; David Kinskey (Donna) of Sheridan, WY; Dr. Joseph Kinskey (Paulette) of Dyke, IA; John Kinskey (Anne) of Overland Park, KS; Mary Ridgeway of Casper, WY; and James Kinskey (Kimberly) of Seattle, WA. He also leaves behind 22 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his son, Randy; grandson, Cody Brinkerhoff; granddaughter, Heidi Ravenel; and son-in-law, Greg Attaway.

His children loved Rod as a kind and generous father who possessed a tremendous wit and a sparkle in his blue eyes. He was a devout Catholic; more than practicing his faith, he lived it—through his dedication to his community and his integrity, love, and compassion.

The family would like to thank Jeanne Aro for the love and devotion she provided their father for the last 14 years.

A service in celebration of Rod’s life is planned for 10:00 AM Saturday, June 4th, 2022, at Saint Anthony’s Church in Casper, Wyoming. Reception to follow at Saint Patrick’s Church Social Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rod’s memory may be made to Healthy Moms-Healthy Births, 4510 E 22nd St, Casper, WY 82609.

