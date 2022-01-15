 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER—Charles W. Good, Sr., 82, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. He was born on May 11, 1939 to Charles Woodrow and Margaret Good in St. Albans, WV. Charles proudly served in the US Marine Corps.

Charles is survived by his wife, Brenda J. Good of Casper, WY; son, Charles W. (Amy) Good, Jr.; son, Frank L. Good; son, Daniel W. Good; daughter, Laura M. (Sam) Greeson; son, William W. Wolf; and son, John R. (Melodie) Good; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, John Good, David (Joyce) Good, and Terry (Liz) Good; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at Highland Park Community Church with interment to follow at Oregon Trail State Veteran’s Cemetery with Military Honors.

