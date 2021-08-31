 Skip to main content
Charles Wilson Edwards
Charles Wilson Edwards

CHEYENNE—Charlie, 63, passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 25, 2021 in Cheyenne, WY. He was born on February 9, 1958 in Casper, Wyoming to Charles Wilson Edwards, Sr. and Peggy Jean Fruits (Max Leroy Fruits).

One of his greatest passions in life was bringing a rundown motor of any kind back to life, where he was successful most of the time. He was loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by twin brother, Carl (Lisa) Edwards; sisters, Delinda (Doug) Peterson, Martha Zitterkopf, and Joedy (Scott) Handford; his partner, Christine Schmidt; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82001.

Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.

