CASPER—Charline Alta Ross, 80, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. Charline was born on October 3, 1939 to Charles and Wilma Hoffman in Casper, Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ella Hoffman and Nora Rose Van Burgh; brother, Guy Hoffman; and her husband, Thomas E. Ross.

She is survived by her children, Michael E. Ross, Tammy (Tom) Smith, Timothy (Valerie) Ross, and Teena (Scott) Bland; grandchildren, Josh Bland, Jennifer (Mike) Blanda, Bryony Ross, Hayden Ross, Alex Carpenter, Kaylee (Sam) Langager, and Shawn Smith; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Allison Blanda, Cato, Bryson, and Maci Langager; sister, Marilyn Osse; brother, Don (Ty) Hoffman; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A private celebration of her life will be held.

