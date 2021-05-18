Charlotte Julia Parsons

She was born, October 12, 1938 in Casper, WY to Sam and Catherine Pope. She married Sam Parsons, Jr. in Casper, WY on February 14, 1958. They later divorced.

Charlotte is survived by four children, Sam (Susan) Parsons, III, Chris (Jim) O’Hearn, Scott Parsons, and Lynne (Jon) Green all of Casper; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, Sammy Parsons, Dan O’Hearn, Matthew Green, and Kenneth Green all of Casper, WY, Stacie Rivers of Spearfish, SD, Bill O’Hearn of Laramie, WY, and Stephanie O’Hearn of Fort Collins, CO. She is also survived by her younger sister, Paula Stroud of Bremerton, WA, and many nieces and nephews.