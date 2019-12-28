Charlotte Louise Haass

Our mother raised her children to be independent, well-mannered and with a strong faith.

She instilled a philosophy in her children to finish what they started and had little patience for being unmotivated or infirm. Her much often refrain, “Get up, wash your face, brush your teeth, comb your hair and get going”, is a constant reminder to her children of her personal philosophy of life.

Other sage advice was to not ask too many questions allowing someone else to pose the question, and if you can’t say something good about someone don’t say anything. Her children and grandchildren will always cherish their fond memories of mom taking us to Alcova Lake and Bear Trap Meadows.

Besides homemaking, Charlotte had many interests. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, gardening, biking, making pottery, knitting, weaving and sewing. She was also very enthusiastic about art, music and animals. Her greatest happiness was being with family and friends and will be greatly missed by her family.

A memorial service for Charlotte will be held in the spring in Casper. She will be interned next to our father in the Highland Memorial Cemetery in Casper.

