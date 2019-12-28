SEATTLE, Wash.—We lost our beloved mother Charlotte Louise Haass on December 17, 2019 following a brief illness at the age of 95. She passed peacefully with her family by her side in Bellevue, WA. Charlotte was the matriarch of the John Harold Haass family. She will be very much missed and forever remembered as a very special person.
Charlotte West was born July 10, 1924 in Quincy, Illinois to Elmer P. West and Louise Lock West. Charlotte was a Casper resident for over 60 years. Eleven years ago she relocated to the Seattle area where she lived with her daughter Susan and son-in-law Henry Brenniman. Requiring more help with her care, she was moved to The Gardens at Town Square where she was well cared for during her last years.
In addition to her parents; Charlotte was preceded in death by our father, John H. Haass; sister, Susan West Hughes; and brother, John West; grandson, Timothy Valstad; and granddaughter, Roxanne Hall.
Survivors include all of Charlotte’s ten children: Mary Valstad, Susan Brenniman, Patricia Leik, Thomas Haass, Catherine Hall, John R. Haass, Matthew Haass, Nathan Haass, Michael Haass and Benjamin Haass, twenty-one grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Following graduation in 1942 from Ritenour High school in St. Louis, Charlotte moved to La Junta, Co. to work for the FAA. In 1945 she transferred to FAA office in Casper where she met and married our father John H. Haass.
Our mother raised her children to be independent, well-mannered and with a strong faith.
She instilled a philosophy in her children to finish what they started and had little patience for being unmotivated or infirm. Her much often refrain, “Get up, wash your face, brush your teeth, comb your hair and get going”, is a constant reminder to her children of her personal philosophy of life.
Other sage advice was to not ask too many questions allowing someone else to pose the question, and if you can’t say something good about someone don’t say anything. Her children and grandchildren will always cherish their fond memories of mom taking us to Alcova Lake and Bear Trap Meadows.
Besides homemaking, Charlotte had many interests. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, gardening, biking, making pottery, knitting, weaving and sewing. She was also very enthusiastic about art, music and animals. Her greatest happiness was being with family and friends and will be greatly missed by her family.
A memorial service for Charlotte will be held in the spring in Casper. She will be interned next to our father in the Highland Memorial Cemetery in Casper.