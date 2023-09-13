BLOOMINGTON, IN — On September 9, 2023, Charlotte Marie House, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother ascended to her new home to join loved ones who passed before her. She was born on April 11, 1926 in Casper, Wyoming to William E. Reeves and Thelma E. Parker. In May of 1944, she graduated from Natrona County High School also in Casper. Her exceptional career began by serving her country during World War II working with the Department of Defense. After the war, she worked with Carter Oil Company for several years. Most notably, and lastly, she became the executive secretary for William H. Curry, Jr., a prominent Wyoming Geologist, until she retired. She was President of the National Secretaries Association, Founding member of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming Auxillary, among many other clubs. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Bloomington, Indiana and served as coordinator of the University Club Dining Out.

Charlotte loved to travel and explore both the US and abroad. Her extensive travels alongside her beloved husband, Louis Philip “Phil” House, enhanced her vast knowledge, understanding, and empathy of the needs of this world.

She is survived by three children: Charlotte Anne Swafford (Bobby), Cynthia Lou McGreal, and Linda Kay Robbins (Terry); is grandmother to two grandchildren: Lisa Jo Summerbell (Ken) and Ian Thomas Campion; and has two great-granddaughters, Reilly Reagan Campion and Charlotte Kay Campion.

She was predeceased by her husband in 2005, and grandson, Michael Scott (Scott) Campion in 2012.

An accomplished artist, Charlotte won several blue ribbons over the years at the Wyoming State Fair.

A memorial service will be held at Bell Trace Living Center at 800 Bell Trace Circle, Bloomington, Indiana, on September 19, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Reverend Kurt Messick from the Bell Trace Chapel will officiate. She will be placed next to her beloved husband in Sun Lakes, Arizona at a date to be determined.

Heartfelt memorial donations may be made in her memory to Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospice House 2810 South Deborah Drive Bloomington, Indiana 47403.

Allen Funeral Home and Crematory, 4155 South Old State Road 37 is handing the arrangements and online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com.