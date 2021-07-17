Charlotte “ “Marie” McDougall

Marie was a member of the health care community and a strong advocate for access to healthcare. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Wyoming in 1964 and began her commitment to public health in Northern Colorado. She married Alex McDougall in Saratoga on July 11, 1964 and her family moved several times to pursue her husband’s teaching and coaching career. They lived in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming; Imperial, Nebraska; Jackson, Wyoming; Lander, Wyoming; and ultimately settled in Thermopolis, Wyoming in 1979. Her passion for public health continued throughout her life as she served as the County Manager for the Hot Springs County Public Health Nursing Office for over thirty-five years. Marie will be remembered for her tough but kind demeanor, for being a force of goodness in her community, and for her relentless pursuit of a 100% flu vaccination rate in Hot Springs County.