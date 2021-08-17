CASPER - Chauncey Douglas “Doug” King passed away at the age of 75, Friday, August 13, 2021 and was welcomed into heaven by his savior, Jesus Christ. He was born July 18, 1946 in Hayden, Colorado. At 18 months of age, he moved with his family to Casper where he resided until his death. Doug graduated from NCHS in 1964 and received an associate degree of Business Administration from Casper College. Doug was drafted in 1968 into the United States Army in the 13th Artillery and served at Phu Loi Base Camp Vietnam for 14 months.

Doug and his brother, Morgan, were business partners for 37 years at King's Cyclery selling and servicing Schwinn bicycles. The two purchased a cabin on Casper Mountain together in 1974, which has been a family gathering place ever since. In 1981, Doug met the love of his life, Ellen Waayenberg, and they were married in 1985. After the birth of their two children, Doug and Ellen taught them the importance of love for Christ and love for others. Doug's world revolved around his family, and his two granddaughters added an extra special spark to him. After retirement in 2000, Doug worked with multiple friends on construction projects. Doug was known as Mister Fixit and for his sense of humor. He was a people person and made friends everywhere he went. He was a faithful parishioner at St. Patrick's Catholic Church his whole life and always joined Ellen with her church activities.