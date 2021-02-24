OCEANSIDE, Calif.—Cherie Lynn Darr, after an extensive battle with her health, passed away on the morning of February 6, 2021 near her home in Oceanside, California.

Cherie was born on November 13, 1960 to Merritt and Marie Jeanne Darr who had been long-term residents of Casper, Wyoming. Merritt had a lengthy career in club and restaurant management at the Casper Petroleum Club and at Darr’s Sky King Restaurant. Marie had an extensive career in exploration and land management in the oil and gas industry.

Cherie was raised in Casper and was a graduate of Kelly Walsh High School. In her early years, Cherie discovered her talents in music (primarily in piano and voice) and dance. With these talents she pursued a career in acting, dance and voice spending nearly 30 years working in the Los Angeles area. She later settled in Oceanside.

Cherie was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and long-term mate, David Farmer.

She is survived by numerous cousins and friends and will be greatly missed.

Due to the complexities associated with her passing and significant impact from Coronavirus within the State of California, memorial services are still being planned.

Services are expected to be handled through Dignity Memorial/Eternal Hills Memorial Park in Oceanside, California. A posting of the final dates and times for services will be made available online soon.