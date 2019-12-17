EVANS, Colo.—Cheryl Lynn (McLean) Eutsler, 72, passed away in her home in Evans, Colorado on December 10, 2019. She was the daughter of Annie (Grace) and William “Mac”

McLean. Cheryl attended all 12 years of school in Midwest, Wyoming and that is where she met Jim, her high school sweetheart. Cheryl and Jim graduated together in 1965 and Cheryl then attended two years of college at Casper College. They married May 27, 1967.

Cheryl was employed as a secretary for Amoco Production in Midwest and later became a stay at home mom for her two children. Cheryl later ran a ceramic business with her mom, Grace called G&C Ceramics for 27 years. Cheryl also became the Postmaster in Midwest for five years until her and Jim moved to Evans, Colorado.

Cheryl loved cats, ceramics, stained glass, camping, watching her grandkids sporting events and gambling. She was a very talented crafter and tole painter and left behind remarkable crafts of all kinds that she made for her family.