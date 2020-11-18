Chester Lyman Wallace Lyman Wallace

CASPER—Chester Lyman Wallace, 61, of Casper, WY went home to the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He passed away peacefully after a short battle with lung disease. Chester was born February 11, 1959 to Jeannine and Jerry McNutt in Salt Lake City, Utah.

An avid history buff and fascinated by how things worked, Chester spent much of his time learning new things. He never met a stranger and loved to talk to anyone who would listen. He loved to spend time with his family and other loved ones, sharing his smile and kindness. Even if he was upset or angry, he would always let you know how much he loved you.

Chester was also a thrill seeker who loved roller coasters, skydiving, and riding his motorcycle. He made it a point to get you to sing with him, especially to Garth Brooks songs, and never missed an opportunity to laugh.

He was employed at FTC Transport (TrueNorth Steel) for 29 years.

He loved all his animals that came into his life and is survived by his best friend, Chumlee.