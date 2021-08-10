DOUGLAS—Funeral services for Chloe Lorraine Haefele, 93, were held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Douglas, Wyoming with The Reverend Bobbe Fitzhugh officiating and Rhonda Dilts as the eulogist. Interment was in the Douglas Park Cemetery.
Chloe Haefele passed away peacefully Friday, August 6, 2021 at her home in Douglas with family by her side.
Chloe was born Monday, September 26, 1927 in Lusk, Wyoming the daughter of Joseph Alexander and Lennie Alma (Scott) Waggoner. Her childhood was spent on the family homestead, Waggoner Hereford Ranch, near Jay Em, Wyoming. She attended and graduated from the Torrington High School in Torrington, Wyoming.
After attending Eastern Wyoming Community College in Torrington, she moved to Douglas and worked at the Converse County Court House.
It was at a dance at Bill, Wyoming that she met the love of her life, Donald “Duane” Haefele. They were the first couple married at the First United Methodist Church in Douglas on October 14, 1951. Chloe and Duane made their home on the Haefele homestead north of Douglas, and to this union four children, Harold, Sandi, and twin boys, Roger and Rodney, were born. She was very involved with all activities at the ranch.
They bought a home, 320 North Seventh Street, in Douglas when Harold started high school, and this home remained Chloe’s home until her death.
Chloe was active with the Homemakers Club, Library board, Wyoming Pioneer Association, Converse County Cowbelles, but her greatest enjoyment was attending activities that her children and grandchildren participated in.
She was survived by her children, Harold (Cheri) Haefele, Sandi Irene, and Roger (Tina) Haefele; daughter-in-law, Michele Haefele all of Douglas; grandchildren, Ty (Miranda) Haefele, Troy (Jordyn) Haefele, Riley (Brandon) Dilts, Kipp Irene, Randall (Emily) Haefele, Ryan (Kailee) Haefele, Jonathan Miller (Kayla Muncy), and Shane (Nicole)Kramer; and great-grandchildren, Rhett, Burke, Suttyn, Trace, Sterling, Joelle, Griffin, Hayes, Brooklyn, Haven, and Shila.
Chloe was preceded in death by her father, Joe, on April 30, 1974; her mother, Lennie, on March 7, 1991; husband, Duane Haefele, on September 1, 2011; son, Rodney Haefele, on October 28, 2014; brother, Bob Waggoner, on December 8, 2008; and sister, Dorothy Grapes, on February 5, 1998.
A memorial to the Ranchers Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of the Converse County Bank, P.O. Box 689, Douglas, Wyoming 82633; Wyoming Pioneer Association, P.O. Box 1545, Douglas, Wyoming 82633; or to a charity of the donor’s choice would be appreciated by the family.
Serving as pallbearers were Ty Haefele, Troy Haefele, Brandon Dilts, Randall Haefele, Ryan Haefele, and Kipp Irene.
Serving as honorary pallbearers was her family and many friends.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming was in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.