DOUGLAS—Funeral services for Chloe Lorraine Haefele, 93, were held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Douglas, Wyoming with The Reverend Bobbe Fitzhugh officiating and Rhonda Dilts as the eulogist. Interment was in the Douglas Park Cemetery.

Chloe Haefele passed away peacefully Friday, August 6, 2021 at her home in Douglas with family by her side.

Chloe was born Monday, September 26, 1927 in Lusk, Wyoming the daughter of Joseph Alexander and Lennie Alma (Scott) Waggoner. Her childhood was spent on the family homestead, Waggoner Hereford Ranch, near Jay Em, Wyoming. She attended and graduated from the Torrington High School in Torrington, Wyoming.

After attending Eastern Wyoming Community College in Torrington, she moved to Douglas and worked at the Converse County Court House.

It was at a dance at Bill, Wyoming that she met the love of her life, Donald “Duane” Haefele. They were the first couple married at the First United Methodist Church in Douglas on October 14, 1951. Chloe and Duane made their home on the Haefele homestead north of Douglas, and to this union four children, Harold, Sandi, and twin boys, Roger and Rodney, were born. She was very involved with all activities at the ranch.