LANDER—Christine Hale Keevert, 86, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. A mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 163 Leedy Dr. with Father James Schumacher officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Highland Cemetery, 1860 E. 12th St.