Chuck Guschewsky
Chuck Guschewsky

LANDER—Chuck Guschewsky, 64, died Saturday, May 1, 2021.

A service will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Popo Agie Ranch, 2760 Sinks Canyon Road, in Lander. The Ranch is approximately three miles south on Sinks Canyon Road. There will be parking on the right side of Sinks Canyon Road. Buses will provide transportation to the outdoor venue of the service. Plan to arrive by 3 p.m. for the service to begin promptly at 3:30 p.m. Flowers can be delivered by 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, to the Popo Agie Ranch, 2760 Sinks Canyon Road, Lander, WY.

Donations in Chuck’s name may be made directly to Water for Wildlife, 545 Main Street, Lander, WY 82520 or the Wyoming Catholic College, 306 Main Street, Lander, WY.

To leave a note for the family please go to the on-line guestbook at hudsonsfh.com.

