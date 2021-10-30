CASPER—Longtime Casper resident Chuck Leonard passed away on October 23, 2021, at LifeCare Center of Casper.

Charles Norman Leonard, the son of Paul Henry and Edna (Rundle) Leonard, was born on January 7, 1934, in Urbana, IL. He grew up in Rantoul, 15 miles north of Urbana. Chuck graduated from Rantoul High School in 1952 and enrolled in Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington. He served for two years in the United States Army before returning to Illinois Wesleyan, where he completed his bachelor’s degree in 1959.

He met the love of his life, Ruth Ann Inman, when she was a student at Illinois State Normal University. They were married in Naperville, IL, on June 19, 1960. Chuck and Ruth Ann lived in Rantoul and Onarga, IL, before moving in 1963 to Albuquerque, NM.

A new job brought Chuck and his family to Casper in 1969. He pursued several business opportunities during his first 25 years in Wyoming. In the late 1970s he operated McKinley Street Exxon on the corner of McKinley and East 15th streets. A decade later he established Superior Cleaning Service. He also worked for many different employers, including Casper College, but work was always less important to him than his family and his faith.

Chuck took great pride in his children and frequently told friends and acquaintances of their accomplishments. He was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years and served as an elder.

Nothing brought Chuck more happiness than singing. He was a member of the choir at Shepherd of the Hills for many years, and he was a longtime member of the Oil City Slickers barbershop chorus. In his later years, he sang with the Casper Senior Center’s Meadowlarks until Alzheimer’s disease robbed him of his ability to sing.

Chuck’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the people who provided care for him during his long Alzheimer’s journey, particularly Wendy Johnson, the teachers of Here and Now: A Dementia Focused Art Class, a joint program of Wyoming Dementia Care and the Nicolaysen Art Museum, and all the caring and committed staff of LifeCare of Casper.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister, Barbara Jean Whitcomb.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann; by his children, Scott (Lisa) of Newalla, OK, Kevin (Gary Bayne) of Edwardsville, IL, Kris (Abelardo Barrantes) of Lombard, IL, and Jamie (Yvette Aparicio) of Grinnell, IA; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for December 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church.

Donations in Chuck’s memory can be made to Wyoming Dementia Care or Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church.