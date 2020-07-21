Cindy Ann Loftin
CASPER - Cindy Ann Loftin passed away May 19, 2020. She lived in Kapaa on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. Born May 1, 1950, she was 70 at the time of her death. Raised in Southern California by her parents, Paul and Virginia Whalen, she grew up loving the ocean and their beaches. Many were the stories of swimming with her father and sister, Nancy in the ocean. After graduating from La Mirada High School she went about sampling the 1960's from concerts of the not yet famous, to going surfing in mini vans. She was a career food server and worked in many of the best restaurants in the area.
She boldly moved to Wyoming to get away from the "rat race", and made many lifelong friends in short order. She met and married Steve Loftin in 1983 in Casper and had two sons, Brad and Lonnie from that marriage. Her life revolved around the boys while they grew up, involving school sports, taking them to various activities, and BMX biking. She loved conversation, gardening, traveling, camping, golfing, skiing, drinking, football (Broncos and Wyoming Cavalry), and more conversation.
In Casper, she worked at Benham's Restaurant for 20 years serving the best food in town to the best customers she knew, and she could hold her own while serving gourmands with style and flair, to roughnecks with cuss words and a slap on their hands!! After retiring, she loved volunteering at Oregon Trail School in the kindergarten for quite a few years and drove for Meals on Wheels too.
In another bold move late in life, she moved to her beloved Hawaii. Her name in Hawaiian was Kini and she lived there with her friend Thomas Lamb for five years, until her death.
She is survived by her two sons, Brad and Lonnie Loftin of Casper; older sister, Nancy (John) Miller of Bulverde, Texas; stepmother, Peg Whalen of Santa Maria, California; in laws, Lloyd and Bev Loftin of Casper and Mesa Arizona; grandchildren, Colin Loftin, Zayla Piper and twins, Hayden and Kyben Loftin all of Casper. She is mostly survived by a huge gang of lifelong friends which she made easily and hung onto fiercely!
Services in Casper will be handled by Newcomers and the services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 with a reception to follow immediately, also at the Events Center.
Cremation has occurred and another service will be scheduled at a later time in Hawaii to spread her ashes in her beloved ocean.
To share a special message with her family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.