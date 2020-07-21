× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cindy Ann Loftin

CASPER - Cindy Ann Loftin passed away May 19, 2020. She lived in Kapaa on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. Born May 1, 1950, she was 70 at the time of her death. Raised in Southern California by her parents, Paul and Virginia Whalen, she grew up loving the ocean and their beaches. Many were the stories of swimming with her father and sister, Nancy in the ocean. After graduating from La Mirada High School she went about sampling the 1960's from concerts of the not yet famous, to going surfing in mini vans. She was a career food server and worked in many of the best restaurants in the area.

She boldly moved to Wyoming to get away from the "rat race", and made many lifelong friends in short order. She met and married Steve Loftin in 1983 in Casper and had two sons, Brad and Lonnie from that marriage. Her life revolved around the boys while they grew up, involving school sports, taking them to various activities, and BMX biking. She loved conversation, gardening, traveling, camping, golfing, skiing, drinking, football (Broncos and Wyoming Cavalry), and more conversation.