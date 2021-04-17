CASPER—Clancy L. Galovich passed away on April 13, 2021 in Casper, Wyoming. Clancy was born on August 2, 1942 in Casper to Bill and Nelle Smith and was raised in Sinclair, Wyoming. She married Milo Galovich on July 19, 1970 and moved to Casper. Clancy worked several years in real estate and worked for Pacific Power and Light for 13 years. Clancy loved the Lord with all of her heart, and she knew that with God all things are possible, and that brought her much comfort.

Clancy was preceded in death by her husband, Milo; her two handsome incredible sons, Butch and Fred; her two precious schnauzers, Chelsee and AbbaGayle; and her parents, Bill and Nelle Smith.

She is survived by her brother, Fred Smith and his wife Terri; and her beautiful nieces, Stacey Stewart, Amy Lund, and Shanna Kmoch and their families.Clancy is also survived by several wonderful friends including, Lori and Cheryll Hinton, Carol and Tyler Matzke, Tyler Harris, and Ron Haberman.

At her request there will be no services, and cremation has taken place. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, sons, and her little schnauzers at Highland Cemetery in Casper, Wyoming.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.