Clara B. Baldwin

YUMA, Ariz.—Clara was taken from us unexpectedly in Yuma, Arizona to be with the love of her life, husband, Duane, to fish the lakes in heaven.

She was born in Denver, Colorado but was raised in Casper where she graduated from NCHS in 1958.

Throughout her life she was a caring, giving and a very strong woman.

Made this a new paragraph. She was dedicated to her career as a Cosmetologist for many years. She had two shops, one in Casper, Deluxe Beauty Salon and in Yuma, Pretty Women Hair Style.

Clara was a loving mother survived by her children, Debra Keyser, Hope Keyser and Russell Baldwin. She was also survived by her grandchildren, Uhriaha Aguilar (Tasha), Jason Blackley and Christina Hettgar (John). She was also survived by her seven great-grandchildren. She was loved by many friends one of whom has been like a sister to her and a second mother to her children, Tommy Means.

She was preceded in death by her husband, sister, mother, father and great-granddaughter.

Cremation has already taken place.

A memorial will be at a later date.

