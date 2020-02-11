CASPER—Clarence Wendell Culbertson, 98, of Casper, went to meet his Lord peacefully in his sleep, February 6, 2020. He was born September 25, 1921 to Clarence and Lucille (Sheets) Culbertson in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He graduated high school in Pueblo, took Post-Graduate studies, then went two years to Central Bible School in Springfield, Missouri. When WW II began, he enlisted in the Navy and became a Radio and Radar Technician. He married Arlene Williams in 1943 and after his South Pacific tour of duty on aircraft carriers in war zones, he was honorably discharged as a Chief Petty Officer.
Wendell worked for Conoco 36 years as an Inventory and Accounting Engineer until retirement. He then earned an Associate of Arts degree from Casper College and excelled at his painting hobby. After 59 happy years of marriage, Arlene passed away. He later married Lolabee Thompson and they gave each other over 16 years of love and care.
Wendell faithfully served his church, Casper Faith Assembly of God for 63 years and the Gideons International Bible Ministry. He received the Silver Beaver award for adult leadership in the local Boy Scout Program.
Wendell is survived by his loving wife, Lola Culbertson; his son, Richard (Donna) Culbertson; and daughter, RheaAnn (Garth) Crowe; stepsons, Tom (Connie) Thompson, Larry (Brenda) Thompson, and Jeff (Julie) Thompson; stepdaughter, Starla (Mike) Rockert; along with numerous grandchildren and relatives.
Preceding Wendell in death was his wife, Arlene Culbertson; his parents, Clarence and Lucille Culbertson; his brother, Marvin Culbertson; and his sister, Alta Moore.
Services will be at Casper Faith at 10 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International for Bible distribution world-wide.
