RIVERTON—Clarice Elaine Strannigan (nee Hoffman) of Riverton, Wyoming died in Laramie on July 2, 2021. She was 86 years old. She was born March 13, 1935, at Grand Meadow, Minnesota, the daughter of Esther (nee Biederbeck) and Robert Hoffman.

Clarice is survived by her sons, Terry (children Brandon, Blake, and Blair) and Scott (wife Dianna and children Chelsea and Conor), and great-grandsons, Morrison and Stone Houston; brother, Bruce (wife Penny) and family; and sister-in-law, Liz Strannigan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; and in-laws, Andrew, Bess, and Margaret Strannigan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family respectfully suggests tributes in Clarice’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

