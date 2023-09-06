Mass of Christian burial for Claude Christian, 83, will be held at Saint James Catholic Church, Douglas, Wyoming on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. with Father Bill Hill as the Celebrant. Private inurnment will be at Douglas Park Cemetery. A rosary vigil will be held Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. at the church led by Deacon Kevin R. Halvorsen.

A reception will be held in the church basement following the funeral mass. Claude passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Mountain Lodge Assisted Living in Douglas, Wyoming with his loving family at his bedside.

Claude was born on Tuesday, November 14, 1939 in Lawton, North Dakota to Florence Roseann (Cameron) and Leslie Clayton Christian. He graduated from Lawton High School and later earned his Bachelor of Science in Education from Mayville State University and his Masters of Science in Earth Science from the University of South Dakota. He married Eleanor M. Balek at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Brocket, North Dakota in 1963.

Claude taught math and science at Midway High School for two years and then moved to Glenrock, Wyoming. He taught there and ran the recreation program for many years before becoming the principal for the Glenrock High School for 17 years.

He was active in Lions, Knights of Columbus, Saint Louis Parish Council, and the Moose Lodge. He served on the Wyoming High School Activities Association and represented Wyoming in Washington D.C., serving on the Wyoming Secondary School Principal’s Association.

Claude is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eleanor; children, Kari (Tom) Goerke, Tracy (Jeff) Boner, and Brent (Shellie) Christian; grandchildren, Christian (Sean) Goerke, Austin (Amanda) Goerke, Scott (Sarah) Boner, Trent (Mariah) Boner, Garrett (Tori) Boner, Brittany (Chris) Tausen, and Ashlynn (Karrson) Koivisto; and 15, soon to be 17, great grandchildren.

Claude was preceded in death by his father, Leslie, in 1994; mother, Florence, in 1981 and siblings, Clayton W. Christian on August 22, 2007, Fern Marie Brantl on May 10, 1996, and Leslie Ervin Christian on October 14, 2021.

Claude’s hobbies included golf, hunting, woodworking, skiing, cards, dancing, traveling, and sending time with family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Central Wyoming Hospice, 319 South Wilson Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601 or Saint Joseph Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1117, Torrington Wyoming 82240.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com