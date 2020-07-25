Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DOUGLAS—Clayton Cooper Claus, 90, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Douglas. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel with Pastor Frank Wiederrecht of The Gathering officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and Wyoming Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors.