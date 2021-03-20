 Skip to main content
Cloe C. Wambolt
Cloe C. Wambolt

Cloe C. Wambolt

CASPER—Cloe Wambolt was born November 5, 1937. She passed away March 13, 2021. Cloe was the daughter of Roy V. and Irene Alt. She was wife of the late Clyde M. Wambolt. Cloe and Clyde were married June 20, 1959.

She is survived by her five children, Colleen Wambolt, Colin Wambolt, CloAnn Miles (Thomas), Cathryn Grubbs (Timothy), and Claudine White (Richard). She will be greatly missed by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and loved ones.

No service will be held per her request.

Donations in her memory can be made to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, 319 S. Wilson, Casper, WY 82601.

