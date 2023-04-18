Funeral services for Clyde Edward “Butch” Bower, 78, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Bill Williamson officiating. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and Wyoming Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors. A visitation will be held Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home.

He passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Central Wyoming Hospice Home in Casper, Wyoming with his wife of 55 years by his side, following a long battle with dementia.

Butch Bower was born on Friday, July 21, 1944, to Bruce Eugene and Dessie (Weller) Bower, in Douglas, Wyoming. He attended school in Douglas, where he also met and married his wife, Connie Marie York. Together they had two children, daughter, Tammy and son, Clint.

Butch worked for the Wyoming Department of Transportation as a project supervisor/inspector and retired after 38 1/2 years. He also served in the Wyoming National Guard and retired as a Staff Sergeant following 21 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion and a lifetime member of the Casper Elks Lodge #1353.

One of his favorite things to do was spending time at his cabin in the mountains. He always liked to tease and play jokes. Other things he enjoyed were hunting, spending time outdoors and watching old westerns and football. He was known to get a shiny new truck every two years. Beyond that tough exterior, he had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce, on March 7, 1983; mother, Dessie, on February 16, 1970; and sisters: Shirley A. Troutman on March 12, 2005 and Donna Sharpes on November 11, 2004.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Bower; daughter, Tammy Littau (Mike); son, Clint Bower (Kreeta); brothers: Tom Bower (Cindy), Richard Bower (Michelle), and Robert Bower; sisters: Judy VanPatten and Nancy Taylor (Tom); seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews who were very fond of their uncle Butch.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Wyoming Dementia Care, 2546 East Second Street, Suite 602, Casper, Wyoming 82609 or Central Wyoming Hospice Home, 219 South Wilson Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tucker Bower, Douglas Laatsch, Jacob Campbell, Megan Cormier, Trent Campbell, Brendon Littau, and Michael Cormier.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dave Lindmier, Jim Hageman, Greg Renstrom, Justin Clark, and Mike Littau.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.