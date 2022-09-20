CASPER — Clyde H. Ferguson age 86 of Casper Wyoming passed away at his ranch of a heart attack, September 15, 2022.

Clyde was a lifelong resident of Wyoming, born on his father’s homestead near Glendo. He spent his life managing and operating ranches around the state, eventually fulfilling his lifelong dream of ranch ownership.

He is survived by his three children: Debbie “Sue” Vickers (Gerald), Mickie Lam (Lanny) and Dale Ferguson (Carolyn), five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents and siblings.

Clyde was a respected stockman who took great pride in the care of his livestock and had a deep appreciation for all wildlife (including that at the local watering holes). He was a very successful Packhorse racer and proud of the numerous buckles he won. Another hobby was backcountry exploring in his heavily modified four-wheel drive vehicles, with a particular fondness for Moab, Utah. These activities meant most to him when shared with family and friends.

Memorial services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 710 East Second Street, Casper, Wyoming, Saturday September 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception immediately following.