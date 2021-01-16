MILLS—Connie Arline (Rowland) Laird, 78, lifelong Mills resident, joined her Heavenly Father for eternity on January 2, 2021, following a lengthy illness with Alzheimer’s. She was born December 22, 1942, in Casper, Wyoming, the daughter of Perry and Emma Rowland.
Connie worked in various roles throughout her life, but most enjoyed the childcare business she ran from her home. Her love for children remained with her always as she raised four children of her own and relentlessly loved and spoiled her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Besides being the matriarch of her family, a few of the things she enjoyed most were dancing and listening to music. In particular, she loved to “jitterbug” with her twin sister Bonnie and always enjoyed listening to Elvis. She will forever be remembered for her bigger than life smile and even bigger heart, helping anyone that needed it when she was able!
Connie is survived by her children, Carla (Laird) Dunn of Oklahoma City, OK, Carl Laird of Brighton, CO, Allen Laird of Chandler, AZ, and Becky and husband Tiege Gates of Reno, NV; sisters, Bonnie Rowland of Salt Lake City, UT, and Wanda and husband John DeWitt of Sheridan, WY; eight grandchildren, Kenny and his wife Ashley, Zack and his wife Cristi, Sheila and her husband John, Michaela, Courtney, Jewel, Cody, and Ally; and six great-grandchildren, Mia, Chloe, Alyse, Sadie, Aspyn, and Barrett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Emma Rowland; half-brothers, Elmer, Everett, and Keith Rowland; and half-sister, Verna Therman.
Memorial services will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to The Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming (www.alz.org/wyoming) in her memory. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bustard’s Funeral Directors and Crematory.