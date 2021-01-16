MILLS—Connie Arline (Rowland) Laird, 78, lifelong Mills resident, joined her Heavenly Father for eternity on January 2, 2021, following a lengthy illness with Alzheimer’s. She was born December 22, 1942, in Casper, Wyoming, the daughter of Perry and Emma Rowland.

Connie worked in various roles throughout her life, but most enjoyed the childcare business she ran from her home. Her love for children remained with her always as she raised four children of her own and relentlessly loved and spoiled her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Besides being the matriarch of her family, a few of the things she enjoyed most were dancing and listening to music. In particular, she loved to “jitterbug” with her twin sister Bonnie and always enjoyed listening to Elvis. She will forever be remembered for her bigger than life smile and even bigger heart, helping anyone that needed it when she was able!