BAR NUNN—Connie Flaura Petty, 73, of Bar Nunn, WY, passed away on September 20, 2021, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

She was born in Deaver, Wyoming on February 2, 1948 to parents Squire and Dorothy Dillon.

Connie married Jerry Petty in 1967 in Thermopolis, Wyoming.

She enjoyed gardening, teaching, her cats, her children, grandchildren, and adopted children.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Petty; her children, Kristie Watson (Jo), Squire Petty (Autumn), and Patricia Kaiser (Benjamin); her grandchildren, Haley, Alyssa, and Paige Kaiser, Wilson Watson (Mackenzie), Chance, Jessica, and Lee Watson. Dillon, Logan, and Leighton Petty; and her great-granddaughter, Oakleigh Watson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Dorthy Dillon, and her brother, Dannie Dillon.

Services will be held at Bustards Funeral Home in Casper on October 1st, at 10 am. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery. A reception will be held at The Troopers Bingo Hall following the burial.