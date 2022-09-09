Connie (Kinion) Sellers was born July 31, 1935 in Casper, Wyoming to Ernest and Jessie Kinion. She joyfully joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 31, 2022 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, SD.

Connie grew up in Midwest, Wyoming and graduated from Midwest High School in 1953. She later worked at Casper College and retired in 1992. After retirement she fulfilled her life long dream and moved to Buffalo, Wyoming in 1999.

Connie is survived by her daughter, Laury Sellers and granddogs Jesse, Izzy, Louie and Meowce, the cat. Her son, Mark (Patty) Sellers, Grandkids, Brett (Danielle), Josh (Amy), Kiersten and great Grandkids. Her sister-in-law, Doris Kinion, nieces, Kim Kinion and Karen (Leon) Athman, great-nephew Justin (Angela) and great nieces Jessica (Austin), Katelyn and Rebecca and her cousin Carol J. Martin of Plano, Iowa.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Edward Kinion.

Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD is in charge of mom’s care and a monument was previously placed at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo, Wyoming.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date in the Big Horn Mountains.