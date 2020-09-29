CASPER—Cora D. Bowman, age 97, of Casper, passed away September 26, 2020 at Life Care Center of Casper.

Cora was born January 31, 1923 in Wheatland, Wyoming to Harry and Hattie (Petty) Linton. On October 28, 1940, she married Carlos W. Bowman. They were the proud parents to George, Carl, and Linda. They made their home in Casper, where Carlos worked for Wyco Pipeline.

Cora was a homemaker and worked as a clerk at Elk Street Grocery, retiring in 1978.

Carlos and Cora were able to travel to Hawaii with Linda to visit their son George. They were able to visit the USS Arizona Memorial where Cora’s brother, George Linton, gave his life for his country. They enjoyed many trips to visit their sons and families in California and South Carolina.

Cora was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Carlos Bowman; sons, George and Carl; four brothers, Everett, George, Billy and Ray; granddaughter, Marie; and son-in-law, Art Taylor.