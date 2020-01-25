CASPER—Curtis Moore Weston, age 92, of Casper, passed away January 17, 2020 at Central Wyoming Hospice. He was born July 4, 1927 in Bourbon, Mississippi to Clarence and Katherine (Boschert) Weston. He attended Arcola School where he graduated in 1945. He entered the Navy and served in World War II. After his service in the Navy, he attended and graduated from Copiah-Lincoln Junior College is Wesson, MS. He subsequently attended and graduated from Southwestern at Memphis College (now Rhodes College), completing his studies in Chemistry in 1951.
His business life initially took him to Memphis, TN where he worked in sales with the Arthur Fulmer Companies. He eventually moved with work to Colorado Springs, CO, where he lived for a number of years. In 1978, he purchased Decker Auto Glass, from one of his customers, and moved to Casper, Wyoming.
He took Decker Auto Glass from one small shop to four shops and a wholesale glass warehouse with distribution in Wyoming and Western Nebraska. Curt never had children but considered his employees family; a very kind and considerate employer.
Curt was named Wyoming Small Business Person of the year by the SBA. He owned Decker Auto Glass until 2008 when he sold it and continued to live in Casper in retirement. Curt remained close to his extended family, and for many years, annually returned to his family’s Bourbon home in the Mississippi Delta for Christmas and summer visits. He was a wise, kind, and generous man, with a wide array of friends he gathered along his life’s journey. His generosity was reflected in him hosting 35 Weston family members for a family reunion at his expense in 1999 to share the beauty of his adopted home state of Wyoming.
Locally in Casper, Curt was an active member in Kiwanis and Elks.
In addition to his parents, Curtis was also preceded in death by his siblings, Jack (Trilba) Weston, Louise Boschert Weston, Fred (Katherine) Weston, Ruth Weston Cable, and Clyde (Hazel) Weston.
He is survived by sister, Katherine (Kitty) Weston of Albuquerque, NM; brother-in-law, Bill Cable of Vienna, VA; sister-in-law, Wanda Weston, of Cordova, TN; lifelong friend, confidante, and “adopted son”, Dan (Kathy) Seth of Casper, Wyoming; eight nieces and nephews across the US; and many great-grandnieces and grandnephews.
After cremation, Curt’s remains will be buried in the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming. Memorial Services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Newcomer Casper Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice in Curtis’s memory.
To leave a special message for Curtis’s family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.