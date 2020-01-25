CASPER—Curtis Moore Weston, age 92, of Casper, passed away January 17, 2020 at Central Wyoming Hospice. He was born July 4, 1927 in Bourbon, Mississippi to Clarence and Katherine (Boschert) Weston. He attended Arcola School where he graduated in 1945. He entered the Navy and served in World War II. After his service in the Navy, he attended and graduated from Copiah-Lincoln Junior College is Wesson, MS. He subsequently attended and graduated from Southwestern at Memphis College (now Rhodes College), completing his studies in Chemistry in 1951.

His business life initially took him to Memphis, TN where he worked in sales with the Arthur Fulmer Companies. He eventually moved with work to Colorado Springs, CO, where he lived for a number of years. In 1978, he purchased Decker Auto Glass, from one of his customers, and moved to Casper, Wyoming.

He took Decker Auto Glass from one small shop to four shops and a wholesale glass warehouse with distribution in Wyoming and Western Nebraska. Curt never had children but considered his employees family; a very kind and considerate employer.