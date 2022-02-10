LUSK—Dale Robert Jordan, age 79, of Lusk entered eternal rest at Prairie Pines Care Facility in Lusk, Wyoming on February 8, 2022.

A celebration of his life will be held February 12, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Niobrara County Fairgrounds in Lusk. Interment will follow in the Bodarc Cemetery northeast of Harrison, Nebraska.

Dale was born December 26, 1942 in Harrison, Nebraska to Dan and Velma Zimmerman Jordan. He grew up on the family ranch in the Indian Creek area.

Dale married Dorothy Buckley on July 31, 1962 in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri while serving in the National Guard. To this union, Diana, Danese and Dean were born.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, two nieces and one nephew.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his daughter, Diana Martin of Gering, NE; daughter and son-in-law, Danese and Jeff Reed of Lusk, WY; and his son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Kathleen Jordan of Windsor, CO; his sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Jack Larson of Scottsbluff, NE; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

For those who wish, memorials to the Prairie Pines Nursing Home, Lusk Baptist Church, the Stagecoach Museum, or the Niobrara Alumni Association would be appreciated by the family.

Condolences for the family can be left at Pier Funeral Home website, www.pierfh.com.