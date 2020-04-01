Dan J. Nickerson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Dan Nickerson, 60 of Casper passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born December 12, 1959, the third of four children to Nick and Erma Nickerson.

Dan worked several jobs throughout his life in Casper, but is most recently known for being the crotchety, yet stubbornly friendly taxi driver that helped Casperites get home safely.

He is survived by his father, Nick Nickerson; two sisters and their husbands, Dixie and Dave Lysohir and Donna and Peter Raketich; his brother-in law, Tom Doyle-husband of his late sister, Debbie Doyle. Dan was also loved by several nieces and nephews. Dan’s family and friends will miss drinking beers on his front porch and enjoying his wry sense of humor on warm summer nights.

Dan’s memorial service will be announced at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Dan Nickerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.