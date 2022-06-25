Dan Julius Jones

Dan Julius Jones, age 66, was called home June 20, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Dan was born January 20, 1956, the son of Julius and Velma Jones, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was raised in Sunnyside and Salt Lake City, Utah until moving up to Green River, Wyoming working for Brown and Root Construction.

Dan met and later married his wife, Jane Speer, on November 13, 1976. Green River was Dan and Jane's home for over 35 years while Dan was working for Stauffer and they were raising their 2 children.

Dan was forced into medical retirement at the young age of 50, so it was then that Dan and Jane found their new home in Casper, Wyoming.

Dan was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and dear friend to many. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, woodworking, four-wheeling in the boonies, antiques, talking life, a cold beer, Marlboro Reds, and “jamming out” to tunes.

Dan is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jane; son, Dustin Jones of Casper, Wyoming; daughter, Amy and husband, Rich Fischer; and his beloved grandson, Ryan Fischer, all of Green River, Wyoming; brother, Tim Jones and wife, Suzanne of Green River, Wyoming; brother, Lamar Jones and wife, Becky; sister, Vicki Bowdidge and husband, Russ, all of Utah; and sister, Tracie Jones of Rock Springs, Wyoming; sisters-in-law: Sylvia Murphy and husband, Jeff of Roswell, New Mexico; and Molly Jennings and husband, Mike of Midland, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; and loyal companions: Gritz and Trixie.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents: Julius and Velma Jones; sister, Judy Hoesch.

A sincere thank you to Dr. Nelson, head nurse Becky and CNA Rei at Wyoming Medical Center for their wonderful care and understanding. Also a sincere thank you to Central Wyoming Hospice nurses Amy and Heaven for visits of healing, tears, laughter, and compassion.

Dan's wishes were to have no services, however a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests donations in Dan's memory be made to the Casper Humane Society or Hospice.