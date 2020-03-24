CASPER—Dana Marie Robertson, 42 of Casper, WY passed away on March 20, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Dana was born in Douglas, WY on May 31, 1977 to Joseph Carl Eddy and Joy Berniece Watson. She had one daughter, Jessica, born in 1998 and one son, Caden, born in 2000.

She worked at Wyoming Behavioral Institute as a dietary aid.

Her hobbies included sewing and photography.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents.

She is survived by both her children; her grandchildren, Drake and Aurora; as well as her siblings, Fred Sickler, III and Cassandra Vesperman. She was a very bright soul and will be missed by all.

