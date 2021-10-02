Daniel Charles “Danny” Dundas

During his early years Danny was full of energy and possessed an incredibly fun personality. He attended Park elementary, Dean Morgan Middle School and graduated from Natrona County high School. He went on to the University of Wyoming. From his childhood his family and friends knew Danny had a brilliant mind and was able to blend his intelligence with a very competitive and athletic lifestyle. He participated in many sports throughout his life including wrestling, soccer and football all of which he exceled at.

Danny had compassion for all people his entire life. Regardless of a person’s background or situation he was able to draw them to him and into his group. People were attracted to his sharp sense of humor and genuine kindness for everyone he met. His goal was to always be active and have fun.

After graduating from the University of Wyoming, where he earned a degree in Criminal Justice and Psychology, he joined the Casper Police Department. His chief at that time mentioned that Danny was special and he could go very far in the force. The chief even mentioned he wouldn’t be surprised if Danny became Chief one day. He was a lieutenant at the time of his death and he was the youngest person to achieve that rank in the Casper Police Department. Danny was a highly decorated police officer. He received seven certificates of commendation, a letter of merit, the Life-Saving Medal, the Distinguished Service Medal, the Police Service Cross with combat distinction and two Unit Commendation Awards. He was also Officer of the Year in 2011 and Sergeant of the Year in 2015. Danny never viewed his work as simply law enforcement, but rather community service. In 2011, Danny and firefighter Craig Kidder rescued a 14-year-old girl from the North Platte River, saving the girl’s life. In many respects he was the face of the Casper Police Department appearing in many videos produced by the department in both serious and humorous veins, many of which were posted to the department’s social media pages.