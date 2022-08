CASPER — Daniel (Dano) K. Debski, 47, of Casper, WY passed away August 9, 2022. He was born November 29, 1974 in Pueblo, CO. A memorial service will be held in Casper at Wolcott Galleria, 136 S. Wolcott on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.