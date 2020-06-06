× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASPER—Daniel Dean Schneider passed away in Casper on May 30, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born in West Bend, Iowa in 1934 and graduated from West Bend High School in 1952.

After graduating, Daniel joined the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and served from 1952 to 1956. During his time with the Air Force, Daniel was part of a special unit which perfected a method of air-to-air retrieval of surveillance equipment using C119 planes to gather intelligence essential to U.S. operations during the height of the Cold War. In 1954 Daniel married his high school sweetheart, Bernadine Bleuer, also from West Bend.

After graduating from Iowa State University in 1960, Daniel went to work for General Motors Corporation in Danville, Illinois from 1960 to 1962. He then went to Standard Register Corporation in Dayton, Ohio as Employment Manager from 1962 to 1964. Daniel then joined Control Data Corporation in Minneapolis, Minnesota and worked there until 1969 when he was transferred by Control Data to Casper, Wyoming. In 1971, Daniel joined Greiner Ford in Casper, and became Sales Manager there in 1974. He left Greiner Ford in 1981 and became a Realtor and Broker for Landmark Realty.