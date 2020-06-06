CASPER—Daniel Dean Schneider passed away in Casper on May 30, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born in West Bend, Iowa in 1934 and graduated from West Bend High School in 1952.
After graduating, Daniel joined the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and served from 1952 to 1956. During his time with the Air Force, Daniel was part of a special unit which perfected a method of air-to-air retrieval of surveillance equipment using C119 planes to gather intelligence essential to U.S. operations during the height of the Cold War. In 1954 Daniel married his high school sweetheart, Bernadine Bleuer, also from West Bend.
After graduating from Iowa State University in 1960, Daniel went to work for General Motors Corporation in Danville, Illinois from 1960 to 1962. He then went to Standard Register Corporation in Dayton, Ohio as Employment Manager from 1962 to 1964. Daniel then joined Control Data Corporation in Minneapolis, Minnesota and worked there until 1969 when he was transferred by Control Data to Casper, Wyoming. In 1971, Daniel joined Greiner Ford in Casper, and became Sales Manager there in 1974. He left Greiner Ford in 1981 and became a Realtor and Broker for Landmark Realty.
In 1986, Daniel started Select Used Cars, which he would own and operate for nearly 25 years. He was joined by his son, James, and a few years later by his other son, John, who now run the family business. Daniel partially retired in 2010 but kept going to work almost every day until his health declined in recent years.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Harry Schneider; mother, Gladys Debolt; brother, William Schneider; and a daughter, Joan M. Schneider.
He is survived by his wife, Bernadine; daughters, Krista McDaniel and her husband, Mark, of Apache Junction, Arizona, Debra Crank and her husband, Mike, of Casper, Terri Schneider and her partner, Donna, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Brenda Adams and her husband, Todd, of Lewistown, Montana; sons, John Schneider and his wife, Tina, of Casper, and James Schneider and his wife, Sarah, of Casper; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Memorials may be made to the Casper Human Society and Natrona County Meals on Wheels.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.