Daniel E. Stephens died at his home, at Park Place Assisted Living on August 29, 2022. He was born February 5, 1924 in Casper, Wyoming to Edward and Arletta Stephens. The family moved to a ranch south of Glenrock when he was eleven. He graduated from Glenrock-Parkerton High School in 1943. He went into the Navy the following January 1944. He was a gunner on the air craft carrier the Monterey, Dan served our country for 2 1/2 years during WW II.

After returning home he married Joann Taylor on October 16, 1947. They had two daughters and raised them on a ranch south of Glenrock. Dan and Joann later divorced, and he went on to marry Lyn Lewis on August 30, 1968.

Dan was a rancher all of his life, he also worked as an oil field pumper and union carpenter at times. Dan enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, playing cards, painting, and visiting with family and friends. After selling the ranch, he and Lyn spent summers in Casper and winters in Arizona. When Lyn passed away in 2014, Dan moved into Park Place Assisted Living. He resided there for just over eight years.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen Dotson; brothers: Melvin, Wesley, Bill, and Chet; his wife, Lyn; daughter, Peggy Anderson and nephew, Larry Stephens.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Anderson; grandchildren: Kory (Emily) Anderson, Billie (Greg Hutchins) Anderson, Stephanie (John) Lund, and Robin (Quentin) McCaffree; and seven great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Deer Creek Hall on September 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Honorary pall bearers are all of his friends at Park Place.

