Daniel Klapan

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV - Daniel Klapan, 65, passed away at his home in Battle Mountain, NV on July 11, 2023. He was born December 7, 1957 in Butte, MT to Joseph Klapan and Mildred (Vukosavovich) Fallness.

He graduated high school while serving in the Army and was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado and then in South Korea. After working as a prison guard at the Montana State Prision, he started his career as a chemical operator at Stauffer Chemical outside Butte until its closure and then was employed by Asimi Chemical.

Dan was an avid outdoorsman and loved sitting around a campfire, going to mountain lakes, hunting, and just being in "God's Country", as he called Montana. He loved tinkering and could never sit still. He took pride in his surroundings and kept everything in immaculate condition.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jesse Klapan; sisters: Reta Denis and Linda Yant and brother-in-law, John Denis.

Dan is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Eric and Tracy Klapan (Deer Lodge, MT); grandchildren: Ashlee, Lux, Case, and Kalen Maloney/Morales (Deer Lodge, MT); sisters: Terri Denis (Battle Mountain, NV) and Diann (Terry) Jones (Sparks, NV); nephews and nieces: Josh (Nikki) Denis (Battle Mountain , NV), Mileva Yant (Liberty Lake, WA) Jeremy (Ariana) Fallness (Battle Mountain, NV); great-niece, Jesse Denis (Battle Mountain, NV); cousin, Dave Franich (Whitehall, MT), as well as numerous extended family and friends.

In accordance with Dan's wishes, no services will be held.