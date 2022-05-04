Daniel Patrick "Pat" Little

LEITER -- A Mass of Christian Burial for Pat Little, 92 year old, longtime Leiter, Wyoming resident who passed away late Thursday evening at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo, will be celebrated Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. from the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Father Pete Johnson as Celebrant.
A Vigil Service will be held on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to immediately follow the Mass.