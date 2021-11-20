CASPER – Daniel “Pete” Miner, age 66, of Casper Wyoming passed away November 15, 2021 peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Dan was born in Rangely, Colorado October 21, 1955 to Edith and Robert “Pete” Miner. Growing up in Casper, WY he attended Kelly Walsh High School and Casper College.

He worked for his father, Pete’s business, Industrial Screen and Maintenance Inc. (ISM) starting in his teens and into early adulthood. Taking a break after the energy bust in the early 80’s, he signed on with a prominent electrical and mechanical contractor in New Mexico. Leaving New Mexico in 2000 he came back to Casper, WY to work with his father, and later purchasing ISM as his father transitioned into retirement.

During this time Dan used his knowledge and experience from the large contracting firm to propel ISM to new heights. He loved his work, and was incredibly passionate about improving and finding solutions to existing drilling, fracking and pumping equipment. He was always working on a new idea, some of which he was able to successfully patent, and ISM is still producing today.

He owned and worked as President of Industrial Screen and Maintenance, Inc. for over 18 years. Retiring in 2018, selling ISM to his daughter, Lindsey and son-in-law Aaron keeping ISM a family owned Wyoming Corporation for the now third generation. As owner he took great pride in his business, and providing employment for the many Wyoming and Colorado employees whom he considered to be family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two older brothers, Kenny and Dwayne.

He is survived by his wife, Denise “Lee” Miner; sister, Sherry (Miner) Wales; his daughter, Lindsey (Miner) Robinson and her husband Aaron Robinson and granddaughters, Carissa, Allie, and Bethany; daughter, Shiloe (Lee) Robinson and husband Chad Robinson and grandsons, Taylor, Ben, and Bailey; and daughter, Dawn Lee and granddaughters, Krystal and April.

At this time services are tentatively scheduled for the middle of January 2022. Per Dan’s wishes this will be a “Big Party” in Celebration of his Life; all friends and family are welcome. We will be in touch with details at a later date.