CASPER—Danny Eugene Delaney, 81, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on June 9, 2021 of natural causes. Born in Beloit, Kansas in 1939, Danny was a graduate of Oxford High School in Oxford, Nebraska in 1958. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965.

In 1967 he married his wife of 54 years, Leann Rose Bowers. Danny moved his family to Casper in 1976. He retired from a career as a coal miner at Glenrock Coal in 1998.

Danny was an outdoor person. He preferred to be outdoors as much as possible. He loved all kinds of animals and could often be found on the riverbanks of Casper feeding ducks, birds and squirrels.

He was preceded in death by parents, Gene and Erminie Delaney and younger siblings, Barry and Darlene.

Danny is survived by his wife, Leann; daughter, Lisa Kranz and son-in-law Brian and grandchildren Brennan and Delaney; daughter, Erika Delaney Lew and son-in-law Hung and grandsons Quinn and Crispin.

At Danny’s request, there will not be a memorial service.