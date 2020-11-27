 Skip to main content
Danny Pickett
Danny Pickett

Danny Pickett

CASPER—Danny Pickett, 64, went to be with his Lord and Savior, November 22, 2020. Services will be held, 2:00 PM, today, November 28th, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Jon Olson Officiating. Visitation with Danny’s family will be prior to service starting at 1:00 PM, at the church.

Danny is survived by two children, Jason (Deanne) Pickett and Lindsey (Chris) Johnson; his five grandchildren, Mikey, Amari, Deja, Lexus and Keanu; his mother, Bubbles Pickett; brothers, Kelly and Bryan (Dolly) Pickett; sisters, Patty (Jim) Scott, Joy (Jack) Hampton, Kim (Jim) Mallorey, and Dorothy (Rick) Reimann; also numerous aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Pickett.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Wyoming Rescue Mission in Danny’s name.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.

