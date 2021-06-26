SUGAR LAND, Tex.—On June 3, 2021, Danny Warren Mitchell of Sugar Land, Texas, died peacefully at home surrounded by family. Danny was born to Fay and Eugene Mitchell in Freeport, Texas, where as a young man he excelled at baseball, football, track, and basketball. He graduated from high school in Port Sulfur, Louisiana, and went on to attend Louisiana State University and serve in the Army. Danny studied petroleum engineering at LSU, where he met the love of his life, Doris Fuller, and they married in 1955.