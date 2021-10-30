Darla "Jean" Daly

BIG HORN—Darla “Jean” Peterson was born on January 11, 1935 in Edgemont, S. D. to Claude and Marguarite (Gregg) Peterson.

She met Daryl Ross Daly while they were both working on the Curly Wetzel Ranch in Big Horn. They continued dating while attending Big Horn High School and where married in 1952 in Hardin, Mont. Daryl and Jean were married just shy of 63 years.

Jean received her GED and later went on to receive her Associates Degree from Sheridan College while raising a family.

She was a stay at home Mom for many years, and babysat other working Mom’s children in her home, as well as cleaning homes for several Big Horn residents. After her sons where grown, she began working as a receptionist and later repairing watches. She then went to work for the Game and Fish. Jean ended her career working for the Taylor Crosby family in Big Horn, taking care of their property. The Crosby family became lifelong friends.

Jean was a member of the Bighorn Audubon Society, Bighorn Native Plant Society, and the Big Horn City Historical Society.

She worked long and hard on her family genealogy, enjoying every minute. Jean and Daryl spent time with family and friends backpacking, camping, and snowmobiling in the Big Horn Mountains in their younger years. Jean enjoyed reading, birding, keying plants, and time in her flower and vegetable gardens and yard. She continued taking classes at Sheridan College throughout her life. At 84 she took an online Master Gardening class with her friend Lynn Reeves.

Jean suffered a stroke on New Year’s Eve morning 2020. In January 2021 she moved to Casper to be near her daughter. She passed away October 22, 2021, at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper.

She could not do the things she loved for the last ten months and this was difficult. There is relief in knowing she no longer suffers. Our loss is great, and we will miss her every day.

She is survived by sons, Ray Daly (Kathy) of Banner and Lynn Daly (Cindy) of Grapevine, Tex; daughter, Shawn (Daly) Killinger (Richard Self) of Casper; and daughter-in-law, Kay Daly of Gillette; grandchildren, Terra (Daly) Price (Roland Jr.), Nancy (Daly) Kessler, Patrick Daly (Natalie), Jamie Steward-Madai (Eddie), Erin (Daly) Albers (Randy), and Jessica Steward; great-grandchildren, Roland Price, III, Brandon and Aliceon Daly, Sadie Allee, McKinley Kessler, Emma and Ross Daly, Kaydence and Kannon Parke, Lane and Caleb Albers, Keaton Bertagnole and Ethan Madai; and four great-great-granddaughters. She is also survived by brother, Claude “Sonny” Peterson; half-sisters, Cleo Haler (George), Marian Black (Leonard Couch), Loretta Herrington, Laura (Floyd) Bennett, and Pia Parish; half-brother, Eric Peterson; sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Daly) Holdiman (John) and Phebe (Daly) Macha; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Wayne Daly; her parents; brothers, John and George Peterson; two sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law; and two nieces and a nephew.

Our family would like to thank friends, care takers, and Central Wyoming Hospice, for their companionship, help and love taking care of our matriarch.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Big Horn Woman’s Club in Big Horn, followed by a reception.

If you desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Wyoming Hospice, 319 S. Wilson St., Casper, WY 82601(cwhp.org) or the Bighorn Audubon Society (http:/www.bighornaudubon.com/).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.