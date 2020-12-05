 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darlene Ann Tucker
View Comments

Darlene Ann Tucker

{{featured_button_text}}
Darlene Ann Tucker

CASPER—Darlene Ann Tucker, 69, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 30, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center. She was born March 30, 1951 in Powell, Wyoming to James W. and Leola “Geraldine” (Staker) Gilman.

Darlene was married to Paul “Scott” Tucker for many years and worked as a corporate secretary for most of her life. Darlene was enjoying retirement and farming her Facebook Farmtown Farms.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, “Scott”; her brothers-in-law, Robert “Bob” Tucker, and Michael Tucker.

Surviving are her son, Derek Tucker of Casper; her sister, Arlene (Jack) Langenstein of Summerville, SC; her brother, Larry (Gale) Gilman of Henderson, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life in the Summer of 2021 for family and friends.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News