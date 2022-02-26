Darlene “June” Hulme

“Well, I’ll be darn!” was one of June’s favorite expressions! We are sure this is what she would be saying today if she were here!!

June Hulme, 93, passed away at Highgate Dementia Care Unit in Bozeman Montana, on February 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and devoted care givers.

June was born in New Raymer, Colorado August 23, 1928, to Lillian (Johnson) and Arthur Piper. She was the oldest of four children: brother Dean and two sister’s Shirley and Gloria. June attended various elementary schools as the family followed Art’s diesel mechanic line of work. Eventually the family settled in Laramie, Wyoming where June graduated from Laramie High School in 1946. She met her best friend and love of her life, Bob Hulme shortly after graduation and they married the following year. Sadly, Bob passed away in 2001 leaving June after 54 years of marriage. Together they raised five children: Cheri, Brad, Roger, Robin, and Gary.

June and Bob were a talented team! In their early married years, the family moved where Bob’s engineering jobs took them from Ft. Worth to Cheyenne to Denver to Rexburg and finally to Lander in 1966. There they purchased the 4U Motel, changed the name to The Downtown Motel and the fun started there! The whole family learned to make hospital corners when changing beds, how to mangle sheets, fold towels, and play in the swimming pool (hoping to entice families to stop). Managing the front office, June welcomed guests, insuring everyone felt right at home 24/7.

Then in 1972 a new challenge presented itself. June and Bob became owners of Lander Ready Mix. Suddenly, sand, gravel, and concrete took the place of motel duties. Bob took over the helm and steered the ship while June kept the oars in the water. She attended night classes at CWC and learned new skills to convert the bookkeeping from paper and pencil spreadsheets to digital record keeping. June was always up for a new challenge. Together, they operated the ready-mix for 29 years. Her children attribute their strong work ethic to both of their parents.

In addition to her love of family, June loved animals! She never turned away a stray fur baby. It was a common site to see four or five cats and dogs outside her backdoor. Mama cat, brown kitty, black kitty and on and on! Every stray that found June spread the word that she had a kind heart and a kitty condo complete with heated blankets and kibbles galore!

June is survived by her daughters, Cheri and husband Keith Wilson of Sheridan, WY, and Robin and husband Don Haught of Bozeman, MT; sons, Brad and wife Linda Hulme of Lander, WY, Roger and wife Connie Hulme of Loveland, CO, and Gary Hulme of Colorado; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-children; sister, Gloria Adam of Logan, UT; sister-in-law, Nancy Piper of Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Lander, Thursday, March 3rd at 11:00 a.m. Viewing will be prior to the service with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery. The family invites you to join them for a reception at the church following burial.

Memorial donations may be made in June’s name to the Lander Pet Connection or a Dementia research organization of your choice.

June will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a “goodie”.