Darlene Renner, age 98 passed away on April 4, 2023, at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper.

She is preceded in death by Robert her husband of 65 years and granddaughter, Kimberly Croy.

She was born at Fort Washakie, WY on March 31, 1925, daughter of the late Jack Hailey of Hudson, WY and Effie Ehrhardt of Lander, WY.

She is survived by her three daughters: Vicki (Bobby) Croy of Mills, WY, Bobbi Ann (Danny) Arneson of Red Owl, SD, Patti (Fred) McKee of Montrose, CO and son, Chuck (Katherine) Renner of Polson MT; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great -great-grandchildren.

Darlene was a member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe of the Wind River and was baptized and married by the late Father John Roberts of Fort Washakie. She enjoyed serving her customers in the Food Industry for over 17 years before retiring to travel with Robert, she especially enjoyed their visits to the ocean. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Darlene will be remember for her strong love of her grandchildren, the best pies and cinnamon rolls and her strong determination to be independent.

No memorial service or funeral is planned at this time.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Central Wyoming Hospice.